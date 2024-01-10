WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.80

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.80 and last traded at $66.77, with a volume of 91440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,799,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,071,000 after acquiring an additional 268,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,425,000 after acquiring an additional 243,821 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 692.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 224,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 193,335 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,827,000 after purchasing an additional 171,460 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

