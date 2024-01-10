Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.54. 523,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,713,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOLF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

