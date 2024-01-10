Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $153.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of WWD opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. Woodward has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $140.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average is $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Woodward by 11.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,876,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Woodward by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 16.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

