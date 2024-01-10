WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 195,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 147,262 shares.The stock last traded at $48.71 and had previously closed at $47.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPP. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in WPP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

