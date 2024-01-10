Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Cap Hits $9.23 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.23 billion and approximately $1.54 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,266,252,145 coins and its circulating supply is 88,266,198,825 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,268,410,959.50755 with 88,268,397,756.97226 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10351431 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,445,430.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

