X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.38

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.38 and last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 2689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $829,000.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

