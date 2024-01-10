XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in XBiotech by 1,602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 267,953 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in XBiotech by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XBiotech by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in XBiotech by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.