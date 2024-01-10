XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $87.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

XPO stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth $34,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

