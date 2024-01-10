XRUN Trading Up 2.1% This Week (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. XRUN has a market capitalization of $65.73 million and $6,166.96 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XRUN has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,131,345 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, "A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technology. Collection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currency. Increased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using AR. High reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency."

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

