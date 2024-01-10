Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.