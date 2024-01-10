XYO Hits Market Cap of $75.57 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. XYO has a market cap of $75.57 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,054.42 or 1.00310875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011141 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00182945 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003531 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0056244 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,217,489.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.