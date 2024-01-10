YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.05

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

YANGAROO Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.76. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27.

YANGAROO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment ecosystem industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YANGAROO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YANGAROO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.