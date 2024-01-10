yearn.finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $48.10 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $7,605.44 or 0.16752655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $252.84 million and approximately $48.10 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,244 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

