Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 554.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

