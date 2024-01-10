Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) is Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,770,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,227,346 shares during the quarter. Zhihu accounts for approximately 3.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Zhihu worth $26,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 5,480.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zhihu by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,686,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,266,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZH traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 657,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,117. Zhihu Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

