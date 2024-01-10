Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,707,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 2,872,164 shares.The stock last traded at $0.87 and had previously closed at $0.85.

Zhihu Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 21.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 123.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 239,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zhihu by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zhihu by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zhihu by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131,846 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

