Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,707,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 2,872,164 shares.The stock last traded at $0.87 and had previously closed at $0.85.
Zhihu Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 21.89%.
Institutional Trading of Zhihu
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
