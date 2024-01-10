ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,996 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 0.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,104,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,513,000 after buying an additional 60,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after buying an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,100,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. 646,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

