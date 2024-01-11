10,550 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Timken by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

