11,343 Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 246,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 112.51%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile



Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.



