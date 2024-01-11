17,282 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Purchased by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,355,000 after acquiring an additional 354,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 166,090 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,625.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 118,865 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI remained flat at $47.69 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

