17,282 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Purchased by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,355,000 after acquiring an additional 354,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 166,090 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,625.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 118,865 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI remained flat at $47.69 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.08.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.