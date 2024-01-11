177,064 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 177,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

