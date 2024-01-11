1,831 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

Shares of KLAC traded down $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $552.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $551.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

