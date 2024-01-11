192 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $299.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.07 and its 200 day moving average is $323.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

