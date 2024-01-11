201,371 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 201,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

View Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.