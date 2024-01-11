2,223 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $131,538,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $124,574,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.47. 967,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,099. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

