231,750 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 231,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,944,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 11.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

