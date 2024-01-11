231,750 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by GSG Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2024

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 231,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,944,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 11.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.