2,750 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $111.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $117.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.92.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATX

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.