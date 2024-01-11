3,258 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,258 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VMC traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.79. The stock had a trading volume of 122,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,803. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.55. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.