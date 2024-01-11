3,877 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

