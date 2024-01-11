3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,000 shares, a growth of 57,300.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
3SBio Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSBF remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 3SBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.
About 3SBio
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 3SBio
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 stocks to watch as mortgage rates fall
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Bitcoin Breakthrough: SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for 3SBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3SBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.