427,001 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 427,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,062,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of United Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 58.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.97. 1,174,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,985. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

