4,403 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,967. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.50. The company has a market cap of $187.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,402 shares of company stock worth $123,009,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.