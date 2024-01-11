662 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $554.78. 113,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $551.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

