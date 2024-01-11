7,936 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Purchased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,679,000 after buying an additional 308,475 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after buying an additional 399,554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,963,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,499,000 after buying an additional 260,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,629,000 after buying an additional 99,508 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,997 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

