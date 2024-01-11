8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

8X8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $436.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $165,345.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,161 shares of company stock worth $246,510 over the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 18.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

