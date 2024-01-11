A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AMKBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMKBY

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.37.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.