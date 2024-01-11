Absci Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Absci in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Absci’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Absci’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 million.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Absci from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Absci has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 178.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 150.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,129 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 124.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 725,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 200.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 480,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

