Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,248 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Accenture worth $648,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.27. 303,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,846. The stock has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.88. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.38.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

