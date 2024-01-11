Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $344.88. 347,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,864. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $355.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.