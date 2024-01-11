Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 222.2% in December

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Accor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297. Accor has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

