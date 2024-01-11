Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Up 741.7% in December

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 741.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aclarion Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ACON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 83,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,725. Aclarion has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.
Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 724.93% and a negative net margin of 5,433.03%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Aclarion Company Profile
Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.
