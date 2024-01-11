Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Up 741.7% in December

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 741.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aclarion Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ACON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 83,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,725. Aclarion has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 724.93% and a negative net margin of 5,433.03%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Aclarion, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACON Free Report ) by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,497 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 4.29% of Aclarion worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

