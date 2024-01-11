Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.000-14.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

AYI opened at $229.75 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $230.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average is $173.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

