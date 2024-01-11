Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $145.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,495,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,313,758. The company has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

