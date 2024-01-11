Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.76. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

