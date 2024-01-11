Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Raised by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,194 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 1.8% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $33,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after acquiring an additional 366,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,752,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AFL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.06. 423,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

