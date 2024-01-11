agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of agilon health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

NYSE:AGL opened at $7.98 on Monday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.53.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 4,617.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in agilon health by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 44.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 48.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

