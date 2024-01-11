agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. agilon health has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in agilon health by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

