agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 1,971,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,453,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

AGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,835 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

