Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($6.06) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.06) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.07). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.57) EPS.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $26,737.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $26,737.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,336 shares in the company, valued at $605,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,522 shares of company stock worth $561,816. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

