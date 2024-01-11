AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AGMH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

